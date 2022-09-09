Rain Industries subsidiary bears the brunt of European energy crisis

By CNBCTV18.COM

Mini A Rain Industries subsidiary has decided to temporarily shutdown a unit in Europe as the continent suffers from its biggest energy crisis in decades. How does it impact operations overall? Read to know more.

Rain Carbon Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Rain Industries, announced the temporary closure of an operating unit in Europe. It cited the potential gas shortages, price spikes during the upcoming winter season, and the current geopolitical situations as the factors behind the move.

Due to the circumstances, the subsidiary will also develop additional energy-related contingency plans for its other production units across the continents.

Shares of Rain Industries were trading 4.3 percent lower at Rs 192.50 as of 10:10 am on BSE

Rain Carbon is the world's largest producer of coal tar pitch (CTP) and the second-largest producer of Calcined Petroleum Coke (CPC), with operations in Europe, India and North America. It has five coal tar distillation plants with a combined capacity of 1.3 MTPA across North America and Europe.

In its recent annual report, Rain Industries mentioned that Russia contributed 8 percent of its consolidated revenue, so any impact of the war in Ukraine will have a limited impact on the business. The subsequent escalation in energy prices in Europe significantly impacted Rain Carbon's performance in the second half of FY22.

"We have implemented proactive measures to minimise the risk to our production facilities in western Europe if the Russia-Ukraine conflict disrupts natural gas flows," the management wrote in its annual report.

Responding to the higher energy prices, the company has hedged a portion of its natural gas contracts into the second quarter and is pursuing measures to reduce energy intensity in its plants.

This is also significant for Rain Industries as 40 percent of the company's overall revenue comes from Europe.

Rain Carbon also mentioned in the exchange filing that it had conducted a thorough analysis of the energy intensity of each production unit at its European plants. The company continues to evaluate whether it makes economic sense to temporarily reduce or shut down additional production lines if the situation worsens.

"Any measures taken are expected to be temporary, and Rain Carbon is fully committed to returning to full operations when the situation improves," the company said.

The continent is currently going through its biggest energy crisis in decades, with natural gas supplies from Russia coming to a complete halt. Russia has cited the punitive economic sanctions imposed by the west behind stalling gas supplies to Europe.