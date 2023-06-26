RailTel ends higher on receiving work order worth Rs 294 crore from Tamil Nadu government

The nature of the work order is an ‘open tender’ and the contract is required to be executed within five years. The total worth of the project is Rs 294.37 crore.
RailTel Corporation of India shares ended higher on Monday after the company announced that it has bagged a work order worth more than Rs 294 crore from Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Ltd. (TASMAC).
RailTel secured a work order from Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) for implementing an Integrated Solution that will help End-to-End computerisation and connectivity of core and support functions of the domestic entity for a period of five years.
The nature of the work order is an ‘open tender’ and the contract is required to be executed within five years. The total worth of the project is Rs 294.37 crore.
RailTel’s shares have risen 28.54 percent over the past three months, and have gained almost 37 percent in one year.
Shares of RailTel ended 0.9 percent higher at Rs 128.60.
