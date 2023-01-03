English
RailTel to monetise Wi Fi footfalls in rail stations, eyes Rs 250 crore revenue in 5 years

RailTel to monetise Wi-Fi footfalls in rail stations, eyes Rs 250-crore revenue in 5 years

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jan 3, 2023 7:15:15 PM IST (Published)

For the Wi-Fi monetisation project, RailTel signed a five-year agreement with a consortium of three partners, 3i Infotech Ltd, Forensics Intelligence Surveillance and Security Technologies Private Ltd, and Yellow Inc. Meanwhile, shares of RailTel Corporation of India Ltd ended at Rs 128.15, up by Rs 0.85, or 0.67 percent on the BSE.

Indian Railways' wholly-owned subsidiary RailTel Corporation of India Ltd has initiated a Wi-Fi monetisation project covering more than 6,100 railway stations across India where a public Wi-Fi network has already been made available by the company. RailTel has signed a five-year agreement with a consortium of three partners, namely 3i Infotech Ltd, Forensics Intelligence Surveillance and Security Technologies Private Ltd, and Yellow Inc.

This move is expected to help generate revenue by monetising Wi-Fi footfalls through targeted advertisements and extending multimedia infotainment services for railway passengers.
Also Read: Blue Star says no room for further AC price hike
The Wi-Fi monetisation project will cash in on one of the biggest captive free public Wi-Fi networks in the world, covering 6,102+ railways stations across India with a per day current user base of 1.1 million. The objective of the project is to create a media platform having measurable and physical footprint across every corner of the country, reaching out to the next 200 million digital consumers.
Edge Application is the super app that will be developed by the company for the Wi-Fi monetisation project. The minimum revenue potential from the project is estimated to be Rs 250 crore, spread across five years.
Also read: RailTel bags Rs 186-crore VPN order from South Eastern Coalfields
