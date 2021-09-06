  • Home>
  • RailTel starts delivering to Coal India; defence sector order book at Rs 700 crore

RailTel starts delivering to Coal India; defence sector order book at Rs 700 crore

By Ekta Batra | Sonia Shenoy | IST (Updated)
Railtel stock is on the radar because all Coal India sites and units will now be connected by Railtel Corporation, which means that there is a Rs 100-150 crore opportunity every year plus an additional opportunity in operational maintenance of these sites.

Anand Kumar Singh, director-finance, said that Railtel Corporation of India has started delivering to Coal India.
The stock is on the radar because all Coal India sites and units will now be connected by Railtel Corporation, which means that there is a Rs 100-150 crore opportunity every year plus an additional opportunity in operational maintenance of these sites.
“We have started delivering the Coal India contracts and the connectivity has been set up and going forward, we will be having operations and maintenance (O&M) also on this for over a period of five years,” Singh said.
On the order book, he said, “We have secured an order of Rs 299.95 crore from Indian Air Force. This order is to be executed within a period of 12 months and around 65 percent of this order will convert into revenue in FY22. The current order book from defence sector is around Rs 700 crore in the total order book.”
“The current order book is around Rs 4,300 crore out of each around Rs 1,100-Rs 1,200 crore will be executed in this year,” said Singh.
