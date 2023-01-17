RailTel Corporation of India is looking to grab opportunities in the field of cyber security. Sanjai Kumar, CMD of the company believes that RailTel is now emerging as a reliable system integrator and a reliable service provider in this sector.

“One more opportunity, which I see, is cyber security and we are now marking our presence in this segment also,” he said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

The company currently has Wi-Fi available at 6,000 railway stations across the country . RailTel has signed a 5-year Wi-Fi monetisation contract with a consortium led by 3i Infotech. According to the contract, this consortium will pay Rs 14 crore per year or 40 percent of revenue earned to RailTel.

“After finding this partner, we are very much hopeful that they will not only give us minimum guarantee of Rs 14 crore per year but will be doing much better,” he said.

Kumar also provided an update on the company's current order book, stating that it stands at approximately Rs 4,700 crore.

He added that RailTel received orders close to Rs 500 crore in December-January and that the company has participated in many tenders.

Kumar noted that there has been a pick-up in order wins as tenders are getting finalized.

Additionally, Kumar highlighted that the company is seeing good momentum in original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). He stated that while orders have picked up now, they will not translate into FY23 revenue. However, Kumar expects close to 20 percent revenue growth for FY23 and the company will try to maintain 20 percent revenue growth in FY24 as well.

