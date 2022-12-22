RailTel bags order worth Rs 98.56 crore from Webel Technology

RailTel is a central government PSU of the Ministry of Railways providing information and communications technology (ICT) services. Shares of RailTel Corporation of India Ltd ended at Rs 123.10, down by Rs 5.05, or 3.94 percent on the BSE.

Indian Railways' wholly-owned subsidiary RailTel Corporation of India Ltd on Thursday, December 22, said the company has bagged an order worth Rs 98.56 crore from Webel Technology Ltd. In an exchange filing, the company said, "This is to inform you that RailTel Corporation of India Ltd has bagged the work order from Webel Technology Limited for acting as System Integrator for Capacity Enhancement of West Bengal State Data Centre (WB-SDC), Monibhandar, Kolkata."

"The total value of the work is Rs. 98.56 crore (including GST)," it added.

RailTel is a central government PSU of the Ministry of Railways providing information and communications technology (ICT) services and is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a pan-India optical fibre cable (OFC) network of 60000+RKM (and growing) along the railway track.

The OFC network covers important towns and cities of the country and several rural areas. The PSU is seeking partners to establish such edge data centres in the railway premises/land across 102 locations, especially in tier 2 and tier 3 towns. Edge data centers are small data centers that are located close to the edge of a network.

RailTel has around 9,300-plus points of presence and extensive optical fibre connectivity along the railway tracks and across the premises of Indian Railways, which makes the basic infrastructure readily available for the setting up of such edge data centres.

