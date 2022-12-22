English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homebusiness Newscompanies News

RailTel bags order worth Rs 98.56 crore from Webel Technology

RailTel bags order worth Rs 98.56 crore from Webel Technology

RailTel bags order worth Rs 98.56 crore from Webel Technology
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Dec 22, 2022 6:10:47 PM IST (Published)

RailTel is a central government PSU of the Ministry of Railways providing information and communications technology (ICT) services. Shares of RailTel Corporation of India Ltd ended at Rs 123.10, down by Rs 5.05, or 3.94 percent on the BSE.

Indian Railways' wholly-owned subsidiary RailTel Corporation of India Ltd on Thursday, December 22, said the company has bagged an order worth Rs 98.56 crore from Webel Technology Ltd. In an exchange filing, the company said, "This is to inform you that RailTel Corporation of India Ltd has bagged the work order from Webel Technology Limited for acting as System Integrator for Capacity Enhancement of West Bengal State Data Centre (WB-SDC), Monibhandar, Kolkata."

Recommended Articles

View All
Omicron new variant in India: What are high-risk states up to

Omicron new variant in India: What are high-risk states up to

IST5 Min(s) Read

A fresh Covid wave: Let's spruce up our health ecosystem in no time

A fresh Covid wave: Let's spruce up our health ecosystem in no time

IST4 Min(s) Read

The three probable scenarios for Gold in 2023, according to Quantum AMC

The three probable scenarios for Gold in 2023, according to Quantum AMC

IST2 Min(s) Read

RRR song, The Last Film Show (Chhello Show) shortlisted for 2023 Oscars

RRR song, The Last Film Show (Chhello Show) shortlisted for 2023 Oscars

IST3 Min(s) Read

"The total value of the work is Rs. 98.56 crore (including GST)," it added.


Also Read: Google-parent Alphabet links more of CEO Sundar Pichai’s pay to performance

RailTel is a central government PSU of the Ministry of Railways providing information and communications technology (ICT) services and is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a pan-India optical fibre cable (OFC) network of 60000+RKM (and growing) along the railway track.

The OFC network covers important towns and cities of the country and several rural areas. The PSU is seeking partners to establish such edge data centres in the railway premises/land across 102 locations, especially in tier 2 and tier 3 towns. Edge data centers are small data centers that are located close to the edge of a network.

RailTel has around 9,300-plus points of presence and extensive optical fibre connectivity along the railway tracks and across the premises of Indian Railways, which makes the basic infrastructure readily available for the setting up of such edge data centres.

Also Read: Tata Communications unit to acquire media enabled service provider Switch Enterprises for Rs 486 crore

Shares of RailTel Corporation of India Ltd ended at Rs 123.10, down by Rs 5.05, or 3.94 percent on the BSE.
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Indian RailwaysRailTel Corporation of India

Previous Article

Grievance redressal mechanism of e-commerce players not up to mark: Consumer Affairs Secy

Next Article

Patanjali says rural India demand finally picking up