RailTel awarded ICAI Award for Excellence in Financial Reporting

RailTel, a miniratna central government PSU under the ministry of railways has been awarded the ICAI Award for Excellence in Financial Reporting for the year 2020-21 in the public sector entities category.

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), a premier accounting body has been conducting the annual competition for these awards since 1958.

Financial Reporting includes the preparation and presentation of financial information through annual reports, which enables the management and

other relevant stakeholders in taking various effective business, investment, regulatory decisions.

This award has been instituted with a view to promoting better standards in the preparation and presentation of information in the financial statements.

RailTel continues to be a profitable company since FY 2006-07 and recorded its highest ever consolidated income in FY 20-21 of Rs 1,411 crore, a growth of 21 percent, and a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.6 percent over the past three years.

The company declared an interim dividend at the rate of 17.5 percent of paid-up share capital (Rs. 1.75 /- per share) for the FY 2021-22. RailTel currently has a healthy order book of around Rs 5,300 crore.