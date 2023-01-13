Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam are now 10 percent away from their recent 52-week high.

Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam ended in a 5 percent upper circuit on Thursday, outperforming in a volatile market. The stock is up in six out of the nine trading sessions this year, gaining 10.5 percent during this period.

The company has been in focus after it won three orders over a period of six days.

Last night, it received the letter of award for provision of automatic block signaling in the Taduku-Renigunta section in the Southern Railway. The project cost is worth Rs 38.97 crore.

The stock is also in focus ahead of the Union Budget announcement on February 1. 19 percent of the overall government capex is earmarked for railways. Central government capex in the current financial year has increased 16.3 percent year-to-date, led by strong capex in the railways, which has increased 77 percent year-on-year, according to a note from Nomura.

The brokerage further stated that Indian Railways is ramping up the redevelopment of major stations across the country with 40 of them currently being redeveloped of which 14 are in the tendering stage and may be awarded in the next five months.

Shares of RVNL have gained for two straight days. Both trading and delivery volumes on Thursday were five times higher than average. While delivery volumes stood at 1.2 crore shares, well above the average of 25 lakh, trading volumes were at 3.04 crore, compared to the average of 61.64 lakh.

