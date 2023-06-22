Rail Vikas Nigam emerges lowest bidder for two orders in Madhya Pradesh worth Rs 280 crore

The two orders for which RVNL has emerged as the lowest bidder are valued at Rs 126 crore and Rs 154 crore respectively.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. has emerged as the lowest (L1) bidder for two packages for the Madhya Pradesh Poorv Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company Ltd. (MPPKVVCL) in Jabalpur. The two orders have a combined value of Rs 280 crore, the company said in an exchange filing.

The first order is of Package 16 and includes supply, installation, testing and commissioning of new 11 KV lines, LT lines on AB cable and other activities in the Chhatarpur circle of MPPKVVCL. The order is valued at Rs 126.8 crore.

Package 17, the second order is similar to the first order in terms of scope of activity but has to be executed in the Seoni & Narsinghpur circle of MPPKVVCL in the Jabalpur company area. This order is valued at Rs 154.23 crore.

The company is yet to receive the Letter of Award (LoA) for the said orders.

Rail Vikas Nigam was in the news earlier this week after reports emerged that talks between RVNL and TMH consortium have broken down after having won tenders for 120 Vande Bharat sleeper trains. The order was collectively valued at Rs 36,000 crore. However, the company denied the reports, stating that the there has been no such breakdown in talks and that the bank guarantees will be submitted before the deadline. The company also clarified that talks for other aspects of the Joint Venture are still ongoing.

As a pocket of the market, the railway wagon or railway stocks are definitely going to do very well," Prabhudas Lilladher's Amisha Vora told CNBC-TV18 on June 20. "Most of the financial tie up with these kinds of capex is very well done. So I believe that the railway stocks per se will continue to do very well, whether these PSU or beyond," she said.

Shares of RVNL have recovered from the day's low and are currently trading little changed at Rs 123.80. The stock has gained 80 percent on a year-to-date basis so far.