Rail Vikas Nigam emerges lowest bidder for two orders in Madhya Pradesh worth Rs 280 crore

The two orders for which RVNL has emerged as the lowest bidder are valued at Rs 126 crore and Rs 154 crore respectively.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. has emerged as the lowest (L1) bidder for two packages for the Madhya Pradesh Poorv Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company Ltd. (MPPKVVCL) in Jabalpur. The two orders have a combined value of Rs 280 crore, the company said in an exchange filing.

The first order is of Package 16 and includes supply, installation, testing and commissioning of new 11 KV lines, LT lines on AB cable and other activities in the Chhatarpur circle of MPPKVVCL. The order is valued at Rs 126.8 crore.

Package 17, the second order is similar to the first order in terms of scope of activity but has to be executed in the Seoni & Narsinghpur circle of MPPKVVCL in the Jabalpur company area. This order is valued at Rs 154.23 crore.