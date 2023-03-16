Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd emerges as lowest bidder for project worth Rs 111.85 crore

RVNL via an exchange filing said that it has emerged as the lowest bidder for the supply, installation, testing and commissioning of 11 KV Line associated works such as 11 KV line bifurcation, interconnection, line conductor augmentation, among others, in the Singrauli, Sagar, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Panna, Tikamgarh Circles of MPPKVVCL, in the Jabalpur company area.

State-owned Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) on Thursday said that it has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for a project worth Rs 111.85 crore in Jabalpur.

Last month, H.G. Infra Engineering announced that it has been declared as the lowest bidder for a railway project by Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL).

During the same period, Rajesh Prasad of RVNL told CNBC-TV18 that the company’s orderbook is expected to be around Rs 75,000-1 lakh cr in FY24. 20% of total orderbook will be from market bidding, he added.

In January, RVNL & JV partners emerged L1 for railway project of 200 trainsets; cost per set Rs 120 cr.

The stocks of RVNL settled at Rs 62 apiece, down over 1%, when the market closed.

