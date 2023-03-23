homebusiness Newscompanies NewsRail Vikas Nigam joint venture secures an order worth Rs 252 crore in Gujarat

Rail Vikas Nigam joint venture secures an order worth Rs 252 crore in Gujarat

1 Min(s) Read

By Tanmay Tiwary  Mar 23, 2023 5:59:25 PM IST (Published)

Of the Rs 252 crore project bagged by the joint venture, Rachana Construction Company’s share would be 60 percent while RVNL’ share would be 40 percent, the latter said.

State-owned Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) on Thursday said it has been awarded a project worth Rs 252 crore in Gujarat.

Recommended Articles

View All

Centre Vs Supreme Court Collegium | Where the debate over judges' appointment in India stands

Mar 23, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Why do more Thursdays feel like Fridays? There is a mindset change at play

Mar 23, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

New capital gain rules from April 1 — Cap on house sale, tax hike on market-linked debentures and more

Mar 23, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Tax Talks: GST 2.0 — road to the new goals is long but need to be careful in the journey

Mar 23, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


Of the Rs 252 crore project bagged by the joint venture, Rachana Construction Company’s share would be 60 percent while RVNL’ share would be 40 percent, the latter said.
Under the contract terms, the Rachana-RVNL joint venture would be required to upgrade the Sarkhej-Changodar section of NH-8A (new NH-47) for the AAhmedabad- Bagodara-Rajkot Road to six lanes with paved shoulder, the company said in an exchange filing, adding that the same would be on an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode in Gujarat.
Also Read: Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd emerges as lowest bidder for project worth Rs 111.85 crore
Earlier this week, RVNL formed a JV with Jakson Green for clean energy EPC projects globally.
At the beginning of the month, it emerged as lowest Bidder for a National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) project worth Rs 1,272 crore. During the same period, RVNL also emerged as L1 for a project worth Rs 1,088.49 crore.
RVNL shares settled at Rs 64.70 apiece, down over 1.3%, when the market closed on March 23, 2023.
Also Read: RVNL intends to grow its bottomline at a faster pace than revenue next year
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Rail Vikas NigamRVNL

Previous Article

Hindenburg accuses Jack Dorsey's Block of inflating user metrics, enabling insider fraud

Next Article

Mars Wrigley India head Kalpesh Parmar to lead Asian business, Tamer Kadry named GM