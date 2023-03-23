Rail Vikas Nigam joint venture secures an order worth Rs 252 crore in Gujarat

Of the Rs 252 crore project bagged by the joint venture, Rachana Construction Company’s share would be 60 percent while RVNL’ share would be 40 percent, the latter said.

State-owned Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) on Thursday said it has been awarded a project worth Rs 252 crore in Gujarat.

Of the Rs 252 crore project bagged by the joint venture, Rachana Construction Company’s share would be 60 percent while RVNL’ share would be 40 percent, the latter said.

Under the contract terms, the Rachana-RVNL joint venture would be required to upgrade the Sarkhej-Changodar section of NH-8A (new NH-47) for the AAhmedabad- Bagodara-Rajkot Road to six lanes with paved shoulder, the company said in an exchange filing, adding that the same would be on an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode in Gujarat.

Earlier this week, RVNL formed a JV with Jakson Green for clean energy EPC projects globally.

At the beginning of the month, it emerged as lowest Bidder for a National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) project worth Rs 1,272 crore. During the same period, RVNL also emerged as L1 for a project worth Rs 1,088.49 crore.

RVNL shares settled at Rs 64.70 apiece, down over 1.3%, when the market closed on March 23, 2023.

Also Read: RVNL intends to grow its bottomline at a faster pace than revenue next year