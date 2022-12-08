Rahul Pagidipati back as CEO of crypto asset exchange firm ZebPay

Rahul Pagidipati first became CEO of ZebPay in January 2020, when he acquired majority ownership from the three co-founders.

ZebPay, an Indian crypto asset exchange, announced on Thursday that Rahul Pagidipati has been back in charge as the CEO of ZebPay effective December 1. Rahul will spearhead ZebPay’s operations and work with the current leadership team to grow current and new lines of business.

Rahul Pagidipati first became CEO of ZebPay in January 2020, when he acquired majority ownership from the three co-founders. In June 2021, ZebPay announced that Rahul Pagidipati and Avinash Shekhar would share responsibilities as co-CEOs, with Avinash focusing on increasing ZebPay’s market share in India as well as growing the company’s revenue, while Rahul led international growth and strategy. In December, Avinash took over as the CEO, while Rahul continued to support and guide him as chairman, with the in-house title of Un-CEO.

Also joining ZebPay’s active leadership will be Dr Devaiah Pagidipati, current board member and founder of National Association for Advancement of Dalits, Adivasis, and Minorities (NAADAM). Dr Pagidipati will guide a new ZebPay unit focused on service to governments and NGOs.

The former CEO, Avinash Shekhar, will embark on his entrepreneurial journey with the launch of his own venture in the Web3 space.

On his appointment as CEO, ZebPay, Rahul Pagidipati said, “I’m excited to be back as CEO of ZebPay. I never stopped being involved at the strategic level, but this year my focus has been on growth and investment opportunities. We’ve been keeping customers’ funds safe since 2014 and we’ve worked with law enforcement on numerous cases. We’ll continue to set the standard for trust and transparency so that black swan events do not impact ZebPay and its customers.”

Avinash Shekhar, former CEO at ZebPay said, “Building ZebPay has been a wonderful and rewarding journey as I was able to closely witness India’s potential for the crypto and Web3 space. Rahul has always been my sounding board throughout my journey at ZebPay and has been nothing but supportive, when I expressed the desire to take the entrepreneurial route. I am confident that Rahul’s expertise and passion for the Web3 space will help ZebPay in reaching new heights.”

In addition to being the CEO of ZebPay, Rahul is also a Chief Investment Officer at Ayon Capital, where he guides research and strategy for Ayon’s blockchain investments, including ZebPay, Brave, and Ledger.

