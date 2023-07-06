CNBC TV18
Radico Khaitan Share Price: Four-day surge takes stock to a record high

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 6, 2023 3:48:19 PM IST (Published)

Shares of Radico Khaitan have gained nearly 20 percent in the last four trading sessions, taking its year-to-date gains to 35 percent.

Shares of Radico Khaitan, which owns popular vodka Magic Moments and other liquor brands, rallied as much as 6 percent to hit a record high on Thursday, taking its total gains in past four sessions to nearly 20 percent.

Radico Khaitan, one of India's oldest and largest spirits companies, manufactures industrial alcohol, Indian Made Foreign Liquor, country liquor and fertilisers.


The maker of Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin, on Monday announced the launch of its super-premium product portfolio, "Happiness in a Bottle: A Happily Crafted Gin”. The portfolio offers 15 flavoured gin spirits, including Juniper, Angelica, and Coriander.

