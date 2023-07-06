Radico Khaitan Share Price: Four-day surge takes stock to a record high

2 Min Read
Shares of Radico Khaitan have gained nearly 20 percent in the last four trading sessions, taking its year-to-date gains to 35 percent.
Radico Khaitan, one of India's oldest and largest spirits companies, manufactures industrial alcohol, Indian Made Foreign Liquor, country liquor and fertilisers.
The maker of Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin, on Monday announced the launch of its super-premium product portfolio, "Happiness in a Bottle: A Happily Crafted Gin”. The portfolio offers 15 flavoured gin spirits, including Juniper, Angelica, and Coriander.