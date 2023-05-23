English
Race for Glenmark Life Sciences: Blackstone, KKR, BPEA EQT, PAG and Nirma Group likely suitors

Race for Glenmark Life Sciences: Blackstone, KKR, BPEA EQT, PAG and Nirma Group likely suitors

Race for Glenmark Life Sciences: Blackstone, KKR, BPEA EQT, PAG and Nirma Group likely suitors
By Moneycontrol News May 23, 2023

Glenmark Pharma, the parent company that holds 82.85 percent stake in Glenmark Life, is looking to reduce its debt burden via the stake sale process, say sources

A raft of bulge-bracket private equity funds have expressed preliminary interest in the ongoing process to sell a majority stake in API (active pharmaceutical ingredients) developer and manufacturer Glenmark Life Sciences, a subsidiary of pharma major Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, multiple industry sources with knowledge of the matter told Moneycontrol.

"Initial bids have come in for the deal and the likes of KKR, Blackstone, BPEA EQT and PAG are likely to have shown interest in the proposed transaction," said one of the persons cited above.
A second person told Moneycontrol that detergents to cement conglomerate Nirma Group may have also thrown its hat in the ring.
