Blackstone has made its second big tech acquisition in India

Buy / Sell R Systems Intl share TRADE

Private equity firm Blackstone will acquire a majority stake in digital services provider R Systems International Ltd. This is their second majority acquisition of an Indian tech firm after it acquired a controlling stake in Mphasis for nearly $3 billion in April last year.

As part of the deal, Blackstone will acquire the promoters' 52 percent stake for $359 million or Rs 2,904 crore at Rs 245 per share. It will also launch a conditional delisting offer at Rs 246 per share.

Established in 1993, R Systems is a leading provider of digital IT services, particularly within the product engineering space. The company counts Amazon Web Service, Microsoft, and Google Cloud among its key clients. It has 18 delivery centres across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and India.

Also Read: Blackstone says data centres and hospitality sector are on top of its investment list

The transaction is expected to be completed in the coming months, subject to closing conditions and other regulatory approvals.

In an exclusive interaction with CNBC-TV18, R Systems founder Satinder Singh Rekhi mentioned that promoters would remain involved with the business even after the acquisition was completed. He will continue as a non-executive advisor to the company.

Also Read: Mphasis says attrition and supply issues are moderating but must ease further

Explaining the rationale behind choosing Blackstone, Rekhi mentioned that the company needed a bigger partner as it aimed to target a larger customer base. He also added that R Systems had received bids from other entities for a potential takeover but did not name them.

So, will Blackstone look to merge the operations of both Mphasis and R Systems, aiming for potential synergies? Rekhi responded by saying the PE firm may look to keep the operations of both companies separate.

Rekhi also did not share details on what would happen if the open offer, in which Blackstone will need to have 90 percent stake for the delisting to go through, fails, or how the promoters will utilise the proceeds that they would receive once the deal is completed.

Shares of R Systems opened with gains of as high as 20 percent in early trading but are currently trading 14.5 percent higher at Rs 269.20, well above the conditional delisting offer price.