According to a report by global consultancy firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), the Indian media and entertainment sector is projected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8 percent by 2026 to reach Rs 4.30 lakh crore. Digital media and advertising would drive growth through deeper penetration of the internet and mobile devices in the domestic market, accompanied by traditional media, which will maintain steady growth.

TV industry

TV advertising is expected to reach over Rs 43,000 crore by 2026. It will make India the fifth-largest TV advertising market globally, after the US, Japan, China and the UK. The Indian media and entertainment industry is expected to be around Rs 3.14 crore in 2022, registering an overall growth of 11.4 percent, as per the PwC's Global Entertainment & Media Outlook 2022-2026.

Over-the-top (OTT) Industry

India's OTT video services are expected to become a Rs 21,031 crore industry in the next four years by 2026, in which Rs 19,973 crore would come from subscription-based services and Rs 1,058 crore from Transactional VOD (video on demand). "It is subscription services that are driving this rapid growth, accounting for 90.5 percent of revenue in 2021 and set to account for 95 percent in 2026," it said.

The population size and widespread use of mobile-led Internet video will underpin rapid growth in the OTT market over the forecast period. In particular, uptake of 5G will permit low-latency services such as OTT video streams, greatly boosting the sector. TV advertising would grow up to Rs 43,568 crore in 2026 from Rs 35,270 crore in 2022, registering a growth of 23.52 percent.

"After several years of rapid expansion, India's TV advertising market was hit by the COVID-19 recession in 2020, causing a 10.8 percent decline over the 2019 levels. This proved to be a temporary setback. With the country's return to economic growth in 2021, this segment grew by 16.9 percent to Rs 32,374 crore," it said.

India's internet advertising market is set to increase at a 12.1 percent CAGR to reach Rs 28,234 crore by 2026.

Recorded music, video games and cinema Industry

"India's Recorded Music industry (which is a key sub-segment) is making steady progress at a CAGR of 13.6 percent, thanks to streaming models," it said. India's Video games and esports revenue is estimated to reach Rs 37,535 crore by 2026, increasing at an 18.3 percent CAGR.

The Indian cinema industry is expected to garner a revenue of around Rs 16,198 crore by 2026, of which Rs 15,849 would be Box office revenue and the rest Rs 349 crore from advertising, the report added.

"There is an exciting pace of growth of digital media and advertising over the next few years. We shall see a very different profile of media and entertainment-related businesses and revenue models emerging in the digital space once we have the rollout of 5G," said Rajib Basu, PwC India Partner and Leader Entertainment & Media.