PwC India resigns as auditor of Paytm Payments Services Ltd

1 Min Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 7, 2023 9:33:43 PM IST (Published)

Share Market Live


Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants LLP (PwC), the statutory auditors of Paytm Payments Services Limited (PPSL), have officially resigned from their role, effective as of August 7, 2023.
"The Statutory Auditors have not raised any concern or issue. The Board of Directors of PPSL have noted their resignation and placed on record its appreciation to M/s Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants LLP for their contribution," the company said in its filing.
Consequently, Batliboi & Associates LLP has been appointed as the new statutory auditors of PPSL, effective from the same date of August 7, 2023.
X