Leading multiplex chain operator PVR Ltd on Friday said its luxury arm The Luxury Collection, announced the launch of its first Director’s Cut in Bengaluru, at Forum Rex Walk in Brigade Road.

As the third of its kind in India, the new Director's Cut heralds the arrival of luxury cinema in Bengaluru. The five opulent thematic auditoriums of the new Director's Cut can accommodate a total of 243 spectators.

The facility is outfitted with the best in class in-cinema technological offerings, plush leather recliners for extra comfort, a 4K laser projection system to produce great brightness and razor-sharp image clarity, a 7.1 Dolby audio system, and Real-D 3D technology.

Talking about this latest launch, the chairman and managing director of PVR, Ajay Bijli, stated, " We are experiencing a growing demand for luxury cinema experiences from movie connoisseurs as they resume their movie-going habits after a pause. Director’s Cut is a one-stop destination for a wholesome movie experience, with unique offerings."

"The expansion of Director’s Cut to Bengaluru is an essential part of PVR’s assiduous strategy to increase its luxury screen portfolio with a view to redefine spaces and provide experiential world-class cinema to patrons," he added.

Additionally, PVR Director's Cut will have modern furnishings, an intricate design, a wide selection of gourmet foods selected by famous chefs MAYANK & SAITO, featuring both regional flavours and global cuisine, as well as a concierge service for a complete moviegoing experience.

The theatre will have two cinema lounges, "The Maverick" and "The Maestro," with their own theatrical offerings, which will be accessible from the building's concourse.

According to Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, joint managing director of PVR, "Director’s Cut defines luxury cinema viewing and Bengaluru is all set to witness this magic after an immensely successful PVR LUXE in the city. We are elated to bring the Director’s Cut format for the first time at a next-generation mall in the city."

"The new multiplex will provide a bespoke differentiated cinema experience with full-fledged hospitality services and gourmet food catering to a discerning audience in Bengaluru," he added.

PVR Cinemas with this launch augments its presence in Bengaluru with 88 screens in 12 properties and 316 screens across 51 properties in Southern India.