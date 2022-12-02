English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homebusiness Newscompanies News

PVR unveils South India's first director's cut in Bangaluru

PVR unveils South India's first director's cut in Bangaluru

PVR unveils South India's first director's cut in Bangaluru
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Anand Singha  Dec 2, 2022 4:49:55 PM IST (Published)

As the third of its kind in India, the new Director's Cut heralds the arrival of luxury cinema in Bengaluru. The five opulent thematic auditoriums of the new Director's Cut can accommodate a total of 243 spectators.

Leading multiplex chain operator PVR Ltd on Friday said its luxury arm The Luxury Collection, announced the launch of its first Director’s Cut in Bengaluru, at Forum Rex Walk in Brigade Road.

Recommended Articles

View All
Decoding multi-year health insurance policy — What is it and what are key benefits?

Decoding multi-year health insurance policy — What is it and what are key benefits?

IST3 Min(s) Read

View | Pakistan Election: Will Imran Khan's changed tack from long march to resignations to snap poll work?

View | Pakistan Election: Will Imran Khan's changed tack from long march to resignations to snap poll work?

IST5 Min(s) Read

View | G20 Presidency: India can shape global Web3 narrative

View | G20 Presidency: India can shape global Web3 narrative

IST6 Min(s) Read

Nothing Phone (1) mid-term review: Still quite something and never boring

Nothing Phone (1) mid-term review: Still quite something and never boring

IST7 Min(s) Read


As the third of its kind in India, the new Director's Cut heralds the arrival of luxury cinema in Bengaluru. The five opulent thematic auditoriums of the new Director's Cut can accommodate a total of 243 spectators.
The facility is outfitted with the best in class in-cinema technological offerings, plush leather recliners for extra comfort, a 4K laser projection system to produce great brightness and razor-sharp image clarity, a 7.1 Dolby audio system, and Real-D 3D technology.
Also read: PVR opens Kerala's biggest 12-screen superplex at Lulu Mall
Talking about this latest launch, the chairman and managing director of PVR, Ajay Bijli, stated, "We are experiencing a growing demand for luxury cinema experiences from movie connoisseurs as they resume their movie-going habits after a pause. Director’s Cut is a one-stop destination for a wholesome movie experience, with unique offerings."
"The expansion of Director’s Cut to Bengaluru is an essential part of PVR’s assiduous strategy to increase its luxury screen portfolio with a view to redefine spaces and provide experiential world-class cinema to patrons," he added.
Additionally, PVR Director's Cut will have modern furnishings, an intricate design, a wide selection of gourmet foods selected by famous chefs MAYANK & SAITO, featuring both regional flavours and global cuisine, as well as a concierge service for a complete moviegoing experience.
The theatre will have two cinema lounges, "The Maverick" and "The Maestro," with their own theatrical offerings, which will be accessible from the building's concourse.
Also read: Inox Leisure starts commercial operations at new multiplex theatre in Mysuru
According to Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, joint managing director of PVR, "Director’s Cut defines luxury cinema viewing and Bengaluru is all set to witness this magic after an immensely successful PVR LUXE in the city. We are elated to bring the Director’s Cut format for the first time at a next-generation mall in the city."
"The new multiplex will provide a bespoke differentiated cinema experience with full-fledged hospitality services and gourmet food catering to a discerning audience in Bengaluru," he added.
PVR Cinemas with this launch augments its presence in Bengaluru with 88 screens in 12 properties and 316 screens across 51 properties in Southern India.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

PVR Cinemas

Previous Article

India's coal production rises 17% between April and November

Next Article

Yes Bank shares rise over 3% after RBI's conditional nod for Rs 8898-cr stake sale to Carlyle, Advent groups