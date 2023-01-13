Buy / Sell PVR share TRADE

PVR shares are in focus as the PVR-INOX Leisure merger was approved by the National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai on January 12, yesterday. The Mumbai bench of NCLT has cleared the scheme of amalgamation between INOX Leisure (transferor) and PVR (transferee company), PVR said in a regulatory filing.

"NCLT, Mumbai Bench, has allowed the proposed scheme today i.e. 12th January 2023," it said.

Shares of PVR have been on a rising trend line in the recent few days though the stock is still down over eight percent in the past month. On December 20, 2022 the price of PVR shares closed at Rs 1845 and then in seven market days the stock dropped 12.5 percent to the recent low of Rs 1629 on January 6, 2023.

The news can be read as a positive for PVR but if there is another failure then there can be further continued downside risk.

Shares of PVR are trading at Rs 1740, down 0.76 percent from the previous close on the BSE.

On March 27, PVR and Inox Leisure announced their merger, which has already been approved by their respective shareholders, creditors as well as leading bourses NSE and BSE.

PVR Chairman Ajay Bijli had said in December that he expects Inox merger to be completed within this fiscal year. "On December 15, we had a hearing with NCLT and the next date has been given as January 12. It is a matter of regulatory approvals and so far it is going at the right speed. It would not be too far," Bijli said on December 16, 2022.

The two companies' boards — the country's largest multiplex chain operators — approved an all-stock merger to create a film exhibition entity with a network of more than 1,500 screens.

The share-swap ratio in the merger stands at three shares of PVR for 10 shares of Inox — which means investors will get three shares of PVR for every 10 INOX shares held.