English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies News

PVR stock in focus after merger approval with INOX Leisure

business | IST

PVR stock in focus after merger approval with INOX Leisure

Profile image
By Prashant Nair   Jan 13, 2023 1:00 PM IST (Updated)
Mini

Market Lazer I PVR shares are now in focus as the PVR-INOX Leisure merger was approved by the National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai yesterday that January 12, 2023. Now the stock is trying to come back to the same level of Rs 1800 and above.

wealth-desk wealth-desk

Buy / Sell PVR share

TRADE

Recommended Articles

View All
Infosys hiring hits a 9-quarter low but attrition rate eases to 24.3% in Q3

Infosys hiring hits a 9-quarter low but attrition rate eases to 24.3% in Q3

IST3 Min(s) Read

Explained | Twitter's new update claims to make it a seamless experience for you — but does it?

Explained | Twitter's new update claims to make it a seamless experience for you — but does it?

IST3 Min(s) Read

Axis Bank may propose to buy remaining 7% in Max Life at Rs 85/share — Insurance regulator to take final call

Axis Bank may propose to buy remaining 7% in Max Life at Rs 85/share — Insurance regulator to take final call

IST2 Min(s) Read

Why should you 'switch trade' to passive funds? —Explained

Why should you 'switch trade' to passive funds? —Explained

IST3 Min(s) Read


PVR shares are in focus as the PVR-INOX Leisure merger was approved by the National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai on January 12, yesterday. The Mumbai bench of NCLT has cleared the scheme of amalgamation between INOX Leisure (transferor) and PVR (transferee company), PVR said in a regulatory filing.
"NCLT, Mumbai Bench, has allowed the proposed scheme today i.e. 12th January 2023," it said.
Shares of PVR have been on a rising trend line in the recent few days though the stock is still down over eight percent in the past month. On December 20, 2022 the price of PVR shares closed at Rs 1845 and then in seven market days the stock dropped 12.5 percent to the recent low of Rs 1629 on January 6, 2023.
The news can be read as a positive for PVR but if there is another failure then there can be further continued downside risk.
Shares of PVR are trading at Rs 1740, down 0.76 percent from the previous close on the BSE.
Also read: PVR-Inox merger approved by NCLT
On March 27, PVR and Inox Leisure announced their merger, which has already been approved by their respective shareholders, creditors as well as leading bourses NSE and BSE.
PVR Chairman Ajay Bijli had said in December that he expects Inox merger to be completed within this fiscal year. "On December 15, we had a hearing with NCLT and the next date has been given as January 12. It is a matter of regulatory approvals and so far it is going at the right speed. It would not be too far," Bijli said on December 16, 2022.
Also read: PVR Chairman Ajay Bijli expects Inox merger to be completed this fiscal
The two companies' boards — the country's largest multiplex chain operators — approved an all-stock merger to create a film exhibition entity with a network of more than 1,500 screens.
The share-swap ratio in the merger stands at three shares of PVR for 10 shares of Inox — which means investors will get three shares of PVR for every 10 INOX shares held.
Also read: PVR-Inox merger: Will your popcorn or ticket price get expensive? Here is what experts think
(Edited by : Abhishek Jha)
First Published:  IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X