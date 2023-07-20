CNBC TV18
PVR INOX opens its 12-screen Superplex featuring the first ICE theatres format in South India

1 Min Read
By Shivani Bazaz  Jul 20, 2023 1:37:26 PM IST (Published)

The new property has multiple cinema formats including LUXE, 4DX, P[XL] and ICE. The Superplex has a curated wall and ceiling hung artworks of legendary actors and actresses.

Multiplex chain, PVR INOX on July 20 opened its 12-screen Superplexr dev featuring the first ICE theatres format in South India at Forum Mall here in Bengaluru.

The new property has multiple cinema formats including LUXE, 4DX, P
The Superplex has a curated wall and ceiling hung artworks of legendary actors and actresses. An extensive food and beverages menu with on seat ordering for all recliners and movie/star merchandise are available at the concessions.
Moving towards a digital era with online ticket booking taking precedence, the box office has been replaced with POS podiums for self-ticketing.
PVR INOX shares are trading 0.15 percent higher at Rs 1,441 on NSE at 1:30 pm on July 20.
(Edited by : Vahishta Unwalla)
