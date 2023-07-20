PVR INOX opens its 12-screen Superplex featuring the first ICE theatres format in South India

1 Min Read
The new property has multiple cinema formats including LUXE, 4DX, P[XL] and ICE. The Superplex has a curated wall and ceiling hung artworks of legendary actors and actresses.
Multiplex chain, PVR INOX on July 20 opened its 12-screen Superplexr dev featuring the first ICE theatres format in South India at Forum Mall here in Bengaluru.
The new property has multiple cinema formats including LUXE, 4DX, P
The Superplex has a curated wall and ceiling hung artworks of legendary actors and actresses. An extensive food and beverages menu with on seat ordering for all recliners and movie/star merchandise are available at the concessions.
Moving towards a digital era with online ticket booking taking precedence, the box office has been replaced with POS podiums for self-ticketing.
PVR INOX shares are trading 0.15 percent higher at Rs 1,441 on NSE at 1:30 pm on July 20.
(Edited by : Vahishta Unwalla)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Tax Talks | How to save tax on 'long term capital gains' on sale of property and shares — explained
Jul 20, 2023 IST5 Min Read
54th Year of Moon Landing | Lunar race is buoyant again after more than half a century
Jul 20, 2023 IST7 Min Read
Zoomed Out | Amendments in MOOWR Scheme — here's a viability assessment of the changes by Deloitte experts
Jul 19, 2023 IST5 Min Read
Titan MD’s pay has jumped 230% since 2019. Here’s how much CK Venkataraman took home in 2022-23
Jul 18, 2023 IST2 Min Read