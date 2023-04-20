PVR INOX expects film distribution arm to contribute Rs 300cr to overall revenues this fiscal

From shows to movies to merchandise, Anime has garnered a huge fan base in India, not just in the metros, but tier 2-3 cities as well. This popularity is what made PVR INOX Pictures the film distribution arm of PVR INOX, start airing Anime movies at its screens over a year ago. PVR INOX Pictures is now looking at Anime as an important division of the business.

Anime movies like ‘Jujutsu Kaisen: Zero and One Piece Film Red’ performed well at PVR’s screens when it released in July 2022, even seeing houseful in some instances. In an intercation with CNBC-TV18 on the sidelines of the pre-launch event of Anime movie Suzume, Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Executive Director, PVR INOX says Anime could contribute about Rs 20-30 crore to the distribution business.

“Some of them have done extremely well, garnering half a million dollars or $6,00,000 in gross box office, while some have not done well. Overall, we are very happy with the response. These are films that are getting audiences not just in major metros, we are getting people writing to us from small towns like Kota and Vishakhapatnam and Allahabad. Anime has become like a division now for us in PVR INOX pictures, and we're hoping to release at least 10 films a year,” Bijli added.

While Anime is a fast-growing segment for PVR INOX Pictures, this arm is also focusing on bringing to India several independent foreign language films, like it has been over the past several years.

Bijli believes this is an important arm for PVR INOX both from a revenue and strategic point of view. The company currently contributes about Rs 200 crore in revenue to the overall business, and in a year of good films, Bijli hopes this number could cross Rs 300 crore. "Since 2022-23 has been a lower number on the box office, not that many movies have done well, that's why it's probably a slightly depressed number. This year, with the kind of movies that we're doing, that number could go up to 300 crore," he adds.

It also adds a lot of value from a strategic point of view because it allows the company to bring diversified content to the cinemas, Bijli adds.

As per analysts, PVR and INOX combined saw a 15 percent decline in total footfalls in FY23 over prepandemic year of FY20 and a decline of 27 percent from a same screen sales growth basis.

However, Bijli says he is optimistic about the current year and says spend per head has actually increased despite an inflationary scenario.

"This is an exciting year, exciting pipeline of films again. Maybe Q2-Q3 of this year, we should be looking at good, solid numbers and people coming back to cinemas," he added.

PVR is trading flat on the exchanges today at Rs 1,506 per share.