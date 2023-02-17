Indore gets the first PVR-Inox post-merger multiplex with 8 screens and live food counter

The lobby of the PVR multiplex at Phoenix Citadel Mall in Indore has a mirrored and coffered ceiling with chandeliers and fine furniture and the burgundy-themed Insignia lounge gives out a warm and and luxurious feel. The lounge also has large video wall as well as live food counter, that serves a variety of gourmet dishes.

The neighbourhood at MR 10 Road Junction in Indore, Madhya Pradesh is now home to its first PVR multiplex after its merger with Inox Leisure Ltd. The eight-screen multiplex at Phoenix Citadel Mall has a seating capacity of 1,318 with two auditoriums of Insignia — one each of BIGPIX and KIDDLES — as well as four other auditoriums.

The multiplex's lobby has a mirrored and coffered ceiling with chandeliers and fine furniture and the burgundy-themed Insignia lounge gives out a warm and and luxurious feel. The lounge also has large video wall as well as live food counter, that serves a variety of gourmet dishes.

The multiplex has an advanced laser projection system for sharp visuals, 3D powered by Volfoni Smart Crystal Diamond solution and Dolby Atmos for surround sound experience.

The company's executive director Kumar Bijli said the Indore is one of the fastest developing cities in the state and has excellent connectivity with neighbouring states. "Indore certainly deserved a cinema of such stature. We are happy that we could dedicate a cinema of such eminence to the people of Indore with our first property opened under the joint entity," he said.

"While bringing the best of cinema viewing formats, we aspire to provide an exceptional customer service and cinema experience to Indian moviegoers. The merged entity would unlock the immense potential of the Indian film exhibition industry improving its reach in newer markets and driving growth for the benefit of all stakeholders in the value chain.," said PVR's managing director Ajay Bijli said

With this new multiplex, the company now has 54 screens in 10 properties in the state. The merged entity has now also increased its presence in central India to 299 screens in 70 properties in across 25 cities in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

"With this opening, the merged entity has strengthened its growth momentum and has opened 127 screens across 24 properties in 21 cities in this fiscal," the company said in a statement.