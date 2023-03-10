English
Punjab National Bank signs MoU with Central Warehousing Corporation

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 10, 2023 4:38:53 PM IST (Updated)

The partnership is aimed at providing easy access to finance to farmers/ food processors/ traders against the pledge of agriculture commodities stored in CWC warehouses.

Punjab National Bank, nation’s public sector bank and Central Warehousing Corporation have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to facilitate financing under e-NWR (Electronic Negotiable Warehousing Receipt). The partnership is aimed at providing easy access to finance to farmers/ food processors/ traders against the pledge of agriculture commodities stored in CWC warehouses.

General Manager, Kanwal Jit Shorey signed the agreement on behalf of Punjab National Bank and Shri Rajiv Kumar Bansal, Group General Manager (Comm.) on behalf of CWC in the presence of K.S. Rana, DGM & Shri Neeraj  Jakhmola, CM of PNB and Shri R.R. Aggarwal (GGM- Finance, CWC), Shri Amit Puri (GM Finance, CWC) & Shri Ashwin (AGM, CWC).
Agriculture is an important sector of the country’s economy and government has been focusing on increasing the income of the farmers who drive this segment. One of the main constraints in increasing farm income has been distress sale by the farmers. With a view to curbing the same, the bank has entered this new MoU, PNB said in a statement.
(Edited by : Anshul)
First Published: Mar 10, 2023 4:16 PM IST
