English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsPunjab National Bank launches new toll free customer care numbers

Punjab National Bank launches new toll-free customer-care numbers

Punjab National Bank launches new toll-free customer-care numbers
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Apr 27, 2023 6:46:51 PM IST (Published)

PNB also introduced other products such as e-marketplace and instant QR on mobile banking app PNB One, PABL (pre-approved business loan), central bank digital currency (CBDC), among others, on the occasion of the bank's 129th Foundation Day.

Public sector lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Thursday, April 27, launched its new customer care numbers 1800-1800 and 1800-2021 on the occasion of the bank's 129th Foundation Day.

Recommended Articles

View All
China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands

China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands

Apr 27, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between

IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between

Apr 27, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Biden 2024: His record so far on the economy, immigration, civil rights | Explainer

Biden 2024: His record so far on the economy, immigration, civil rights | Explainer

Apr 27, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Mann Ki Baat — here's how it became the ideal platform to discuss key healthcare issues and solutions in India

Mann Ki Baat — here's how it became the ideal platform to discuss key healthcare issues and solutions in India

Apr 26, 2023 IST8 Min(s) Read

The new easy-to-recall toll-free number aims to provide PNB customers with a seamless and hassle-free experience whenever they reach out to the customer care team.


The bank also introduced other products such as e-marketplace and instant QR on mobile banking app PNB One, PABL (pre-approved business loan), central bank digital currency (CBDC), digital KCC through JanSamarth Portal, current account opening through TAB and video-KYC, PNB eSWAR and PNB Metaverse.

Also Read: Persistent Systems crosses $1 billion in annual revenue

Speaking on the launch, Goel said, “As we commemorate 128 years of service to the nation, we recommit to the eternal vision of our founder, Punjab Kesari Lala Lajpat Rai to provide our customers with the best possible banking experience. Hence, these new offerings are significant and innovative steps in this direction.”

The new customer care numbers — 1800-1800 and 1800-2021 — will be available 24x7 and will offer support in multiple languages. Customers can use this number to get information on their account balance and past transactions, issue/block debit cards, and avail of other key services provided by the bank. They can also register their complaints and queries with the bank's customer care team, PNB said.

As a part of the celebration, PNB in collaboration with PNB PRERNA, an association committed to promoting the bank’s CSR efforts, distributed infrastructure support items to government schools in Delhi.

Also Read: Godrej Consumer may acquire Raymond's consumer care business

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Punjab National Bank
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X