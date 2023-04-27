Punjab National Bank launches new toll-free customer-care numbers

PNB also introduced other products such as e-marketplace and instant QR on mobile banking app PNB One, PABL (pre-approved business loan), central bank digital currency (CBDC), among others, on the occasion of the bank's 129th Foundation Day.
Public sector lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Thursday, April 27, launched its new customer care numbers 1800-1800 and 1800-2021 on the occasion of the bank's 129th Foundation Day.
The new easy-to-recall toll-free number aims to provide PNB customers with a seamless and hassle-free experience whenever they reach out to the customer care team.
The bank also introduced other products such as e-marketplace and instant QR on mobile banking app PNB One, PABL (pre-approved business loan), central bank digital currency (CBDC), digital KCC through JanSamarth Portal, current account opening through TAB and video-KYC, PNB eSWAR and PNB Metaverse.
Speaking on the launch, Goel said, “As we commemorate 128 years of service to the nation, we recommit to the eternal vision of our founder, Punjab Kesari Lala Lajpat Rai to provide our customers with the best possible banking experience. Hence, these new offerings are significant and innovative steps in this direction.”
The new customer care numbers — 1800-1800 and 1800-2021 — will be available 24x7 and will offer support in multiple languages. Customers can use this number to get information on their account balance and past transactions, issue/block debit cards, and avail of other key services provided by the bank. They can also register their complaints and queries with the bank's customer care team, PNB said.
As a part of the celebration, PNB in collaboration with PNB PRERNA, an association committed to promoting the bank’s CSR efforts, distributed infrastructure support items to government schools in Delhi.