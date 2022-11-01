Punit Renjen, Deloitte Global's first Indian-origin CEO, welcomes Joe Ucuzoglu to take over as he retires

By Sangam Singh

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (Deloitte Global) has announced the selection of Joe Ucuzoglu as its new CEO, replacing Punit Renjen. The new CEO is expected to take over his role in January next year.

Punit Renjen was the first Indian-origin CEO that led the company, which posted its best-ever numbers in FY22. Let's have a look at his career:

Who is Punit Renjen ?

Punit Renjen has served as the company's CEO since 2015 and will now become Global CEO Emeritus. Under his leadership, Deloitte's revenue witnessed a jump from $35 billion to more than $59 billion in seven years.

Renjen also spearheaded WorldClass — a global effort to prepare 100 million underprivileged people for multiple opportunities and World Climate initiative, an effort to reduce greenhouse gas till 2030 as validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

"The Deloitte Global Board and I want to thank Punit for leading Deloitte to extraordinary growth and meaningful societal impact and for his decades of commitment to the organisation," said Sharon Thorne, Deloitte Global Board Chair.

Before taking over the CEO role, he served as the Deloitte US member firm Chairman. Before that, Renjen served as the CEO of Deloitte Consulting LLP in the United States, where the consulting practice experienced tremendous growth during his tenure despite the recession.

Renjen grew up in India and holds a master's degree in management with honours from Willamette University.

The new CEO

Joe Ucuzoglu, Deloitte

Joe Ucuzoglual's new job role is still subject to ratification by member firms across 150 countries. In his new role, Ucuzoglual will not work for clients directly but will be responsible for the brand's overall strategy.

Ucuzoglu has been the CEO of the company's US since 2019 and was responsible for about 47 percent of the firm’s global revenues.

"Joe is an exceptional leader. We have worked together side by side for many years, and I believe he is an excellent choice to serve as the next Deloitte Global CEO. He has been a member of the Deloitte Global Executive team for the last several years, and I am confident that, under his leadership, Deloitte will continue to deliver outstanding results for our people, clients, and the communities in which we live and work," Renjen said about his successor.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (DTTL) and its global network of member firms, each being a separate entity. The company operates in 150 countries with more than 415,000 professionals.