Punit Goenka's email to Zee employees amid board's move to form an interim committee to run ops | Excerpts

Punit Goenka wrote: 'The important point to be focused upon is not what is happening to me, but on what is happening, or should happen to our great Company.' A SEBI order restrains Goenka and Essel Group Chairman Subhash Chandra from holding key managerial positions in any listed company.

Punit Goenka's on Monday (July 17) addressed the company's employees via email. The message was in response to the board's decision to establish an interim committee comprised of senior executives. This committee has been formed as a temporary measure until the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) issues further orders.

This decision aims to ensure the smooth continuation of operations following an interim order issued by the SEBI on June 12. The SEBI order restrains Goenka and Essel Group Chairman Subhash Chandra from holding key managerial positions in any listed company.

“As you all might have noted, on 12th June 2023, I have been served with an ex-parte order by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI); with respect to certain transactions conducted at an Essel Group level in the year 2019. With the help of the legal experts, I am exercising my legal rights to seek justice.” In his letter, Goenka, the company's MD and CEO, addresses the SEBI order and subsequent legal proceedings, stating,

“The Hon’ble Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has given a hearing to the matter and has passed an order on 10th July 2023, setting a framework to this process. In line with the order and in accordance to the law, I am taking the next steps. There is nothing more to it.”

Acknowledging the restrictions imposed on him by the SEBI order, Goenka explained that the board has formed an interim committee comprising senior executives to oversee the day-to-day functioning of the company.

“Since the order restricts me from holding a director or key managerial position in a listed company, in the interim, the Board of our Company has constituted an Interim Committee of senior executives to ensure smooth operations and day to day functioning. The Interim Committee will be under the supervision of the Board and will seek its guidance on all matters pertaining to the Company.”

Goenka emphasised that the focus should be on the company rather than his personal circumstances. He highlighted the impending merger with Sony, describing it as a significant milestone for Zee Entertainment Enterprises.

“The important point to be focused upon is not what is happening to me, but on what is happening, or should happen to our great Company; which we have together built over the last 30 years and more. The important point to be excited about is the fact that this Company is all set to merge with the most prestigious global media and entertainment brand – Sony.”

He pointed out that the Mumbai Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) is currently deliberating on the approval of the merger, and various regulatory authorities and shareholders have already granted their consent.

“The proposed merger with Sony, has reached at a very important juncture. The Mumbai Bench of the Hon’ble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has reserved its order pertaining to the approval, in the final stage of the hearing conducted on 10th July 2023. As you all must have also noted, the merger has already been cleared by the Competition Commission of India (CCI), Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), National Stock Exchange (NSE) and most above, by the esteemed shareholders of our Company.”

Regarding the merger, Goenka stated, "This merger is in the interest of all stakeholders of the Company, including each one of you." He urged employees to remain committed to their roles and responsibilities, stressing the importance of completing tasks that benefit the company.

“The completion of the same has been my top priority. Today, as we have reached at a very advanced stage of the merger completion process, I seek your commitment and promise; that no matter what, you will remain focused towards your roles and responsibilities in this Company. If there is anything that should ever bother you, it should be an unfinished task that is in the interest of the Company.”

In his closing remarks, Goenka addressed the employees as "the true leaders of ZEE" and expresses his deep attachment to the company, comparing it to his own children.

“To me, ZEE is no different than my 3 beautiful children back home. As a proud parent of this beautiful institution, I write to all of you, not as my team members; but as the true leaders of ZEE!”