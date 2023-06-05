1,00,000 prefabricated biogas plants to be produced in world’s largest manufacturing facility in Pune

The facility was built and operated by the social enterprise Sistema.bio and will have an annual production capacity of 1 lakh prefabricated biogas plants.

A manufacturing facility for biogas plants in Pune — spanning 1.30 lakh square ft, built with an investment of around 1.8 million dollars — was inaugurated on World Environment Day. The facility was built and operated by the social enterprise Sistema.bio and will have an annual production capacity of 1 lakh prefabricated biogas plants.

Mexico-headquartered Sistema.bio already works with 50,000 plus smallholder farmers in India across 21 states including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Assam and Chhattisgarh . By the end of 2023, the company is looking at the installation of additional 40,000 biogas plants.

Presently, the factory operates at a daily capacity of 360 units, with future plans to double this output through automation.

Sistema.bio's Co-founder and CEO, Alexander Eaton said, “We would like to be able to produce over 3,00,000 per year in the short term, we'll produce over 50,000 in 2023. And the maximum capacity is about 1,00,000 units a year, which we hope to hit in 2024.”

He added, “Of that about 80 percent will be installed in India and will be exporting about 20 percent over the next two years. And so the Indian manufacturing facility will allow us to reduce the price of our products in Eastern and Southern Africa and in other areas of South Asia and Southeast Asia.” The product is priced anywhere between Rs 39,000 and 11 lakhs – depending on the requirements of the types of farmers. Meanwhile, in the current programme of the company, a smallholder farmer is able to access the digester for as low as 5,000 rupees – and then pay the remaining amount in instalments.

Equipped with state-of-the-art machinery, the factory efficiently produces modern biogas plants, biogas booster pumps, and H2S scrubbers, and assembles a full suite of biogas plants including biodigester and cookstoves.

Over the next five years, Sistema.bio India aims to implement automation to significantly increase its capacity, enabling the company to extend its reach to hundreds of thousands of farmers across the country. Furthermore, Sistema.bio has set a goal to install one million biogas plants in India by 2030.

Piyush Sohani, the Country Director at Sistema.bio India said, "With the launch of the world's largest biogas production facility, we are celebrating a significant milestone in the sustainable energy landscape. This state-of-the-art facility will revolutionise the biogas industry, enabling us to meet the increasing demand for clean energy solutions in India and beyond.”

Sistema.bio’s biogas technology is patented in India for biogas reactor and membrane template. Other than designing, manufacturing, and supplying its prefabricated biogas plants, Sistema.bio also offers installation, training and after-sales support services to farmers. These biogas plants come with a 10-year warranty.

Meanwhile, the company’s growth will more than double, says Eaton. On average over the last five years, Sistema.bio has seen over 80 percent growth. This year will be particularly over 100 percent growth, he added.

The company has demonstrated positive unit economics and turned profitable towards the end of 2021. This has helped it raise more funds to expand its global footprint. Eaton said, “While the company had positive unit economics, it started operating profitably towards the end of 2021. And 2022 was their first full profitable fiscal year. At present to support the project development, it will be looking at raising $100 million by this summer.”

Sistema.bio aims to reduce 1 percent of global greenhouse gases by 2030. Eaton added, “If we were to be installed in 50 million farms around the world, each reducing 10 tonnes of greenhouse gases every single year. That's about 1 percent of humanity's emissions. And that's the goal that we have between now and 2030."