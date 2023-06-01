PSUs distribute over Rs 1 lakh crore as dividend in FY23

The aggregate dividend for about 90 listed PSUs stood at Rs 1 lakh crore in FY23, in which government holds nearly 61 percent as of March 2023.

Public sector undertakings (PSUs) — known for their generous payouts — have once again doled out a record dividend to their shareholders. On the back of improved earnings and buoyant markets, state-owned entities, including banks have declared hefty dividends in FY23, that crossed Rs 1 lakh crore mark for the second year in a row, data sourced from Bloomberg showed.

The aggregate dividend for about 90 listed PSUs stood at Rs 1 lakh crore in FY23, in which government holds nearly 61 percent as of March 2023. The raining corporate dividends will further enhance funds in the government exchequer as it already received Rs 87,416 crore as a dividend from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

Moreover, the bumper dividends from corporates and RBI will provide some cushion to the government for meeting its higher capex spending target without impacting its fiscal deficit goals.