English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsPSUs distribute over Rs 1 lakh crore as dividend in FY23

PSUs distribute over Rs 1 lakh crore as dividend in FY23

PSUs distribute over Rs 1 lakh crore as dividend in FY23
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Yoosef K  Jun 1, 2023 8:50:09 PM IST (Published)

The aggregate dividend for about 90 listed PSUs stood at Rs 1 lakh crore in FY23, in which government holds nearly 61 percent as of March 2023.

Public sector undertakings (PSUs) — known for their generous payouts — have once again doled out a record dividend to their shareholders. On the back of improved earnings and buoyant markets, state-owned entities, including banks have declared hefty dividends in FY23, that crossed Rs 1 lakh crore mark for the second year in a row, data sourced from Bloomberg showed.

Live Tv

Loading...

The aggregate dividend for about 90 listed PSUs stood at Rs 1 lakh crore in FY23, in which government holds nearly 61 percent as of March 2023. The raining corporate dividends will further enhance funds in the government exchequer as it already received Rs 87,416 crore as a dividend from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
Moreover, the bumper dividends from corporates and RBI will provide some cushion to the government for meeting its higher capex spending target without impacting its fiscal deficit goals.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X