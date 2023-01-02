PSP Projects emerges lowest bidder for Rs 1364-crore Gujarat govt project

English
By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jan 2, 2023 7:36:39 PM IST (Published)

The project involves constructing a 'high rise office building' for Surat Municipal Corporation. Shares of PSP Projects Ltd ended at Rs 704.95, up by Rs 5.60, or 0.80 percent on the BSE.

Construction firm PSP Projects Ltd on Monday,  January 2, said the company has emerged as the lowest bidder for the government project worth Rs 1,364.47 crore in Surat, Gujarat. The company in an exchange filing said, "...we are pleased to inform that the company has emerged as Lowest Bidder (L1) for a Government project worth Rs 1,364.47 crore (excluding GST) of “Construction of State of the art High Rise Office Building” at Surat, Gujarat for Surat Municipal Corporation."

Further, it said, "We hereby confirm that none of the directors or promoters or promoter group or group company have any interest in the entity/entities inviting tender and it does not fall within the purview of related party transactions."


Also Read: Dabur says 51% acquisition of Badshah Masala now complete

The company reported a net profit of Rs 21.5 crore for the quarter ending September, 40.8 percent lower than Rs 36.4 crore reported in the same period last year. Its revenue slipped 7.8 percent to Rs 360 crore from Rs 390.4 crore recorded in the same period last year.

The company also reported a decrease in its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) as well as margin, which was 11 percent for this fiscal year's second quarter and 14 percent in the same period last year.

PSP Projects is a multi-disciplinary construction company offering a diversified range of construction and allied services across industrial, institutional, and residential projects in India.

Also Read: Ministry of Corporate Affairs allows Shipping Corporation of India to split core and non-core assets

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
