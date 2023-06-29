CNBC TV18
Promoters, shareholders to offload 24% stake in TD Power Systems via block deal on June 30

By CNBC Awaaz Jun 29, 2023

Under the transaction, promoters, and shareholders are likely to offload at a floor price of Rs 214 per unit, which is a 4 percent discount from the last closing, sources close to the development said.

Promoters and shareholders of TD Power Systems are likely to sell a 24.2 percent stake worth Rs 800 crore via a block deal on Friday (June 30), sources privy to the developments told CNBC Awaaz.

Motilal Oswal is the sole book runner for the sale of shares, sources in the know told CNBC Awaaz. Block deals are large transactions of shares between two parties that are negotiated privately and executed on stock exchange platforms.
