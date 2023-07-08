Prism Johnson to transfer limestone land parcels, mining lease in Andhra Pradesh to Ramco Cements

Additionally, Prism Johnson will also transfer a mining lease granted by the Government of Andhra Pradesh over an area of 663.46 hectares in the above-mentioned villages to The Ramco Cements.

Hyderabad-based Prism Johnson Ltd. has approved the transfer of certain limestone-bearing land parcels in Kalvatla and Kotapadu villages in Andhra Pradesh aggregating to 1,420.72 acres to The Ramco Cements Ltd.

Terms and conditions for the definitive agreements that will be executed with The Ramco Cements have been approved by Prism Johnson's board on Saturday, it said in an exchange filing.

