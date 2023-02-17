Pricol MD Vikram Mohan says key institutional investors are 'firmly backing' company | Interview

Pricol Managing Director Vikram Mohan has denied any intention of the company's promoters to sell a stake to Minda Corp. In an interaction with CNBC-TV18, Mohan elaborates on whether he sees any potential synergies with Minda Corp, what are Pricol's institutional investors telling him and what are his growth targets for the business.

Below are edited excerpts from the conversation:

Q: You put out a release on the BSE saying that the promoters have no intent of any secondary sale. Could this be a hostile takeover from Minda Corp?

A: I would not like to comment on information that I do not have or that is speculative. I was made aware of this late last night. Since then, I have spoken to a couple of our key institutional investors and they are very firmly backing us. If Minda has such a plan, we have countermeasures to take them on.

Q: A large trade took place today, but you're saying your investors will have to see who was the seller. Any idea who it could be? More than 2 percent of equity has changed hands in pre-open...

A: I'm not aware. I will not comment on it.

Q: You have said that you're not a seller. What if the price was more lucrative, would you be looking at it or you definitely don't want to sell?

A: I definitely do not want to sell . I'm 1,000 percent committed to this business. We have all the building blocks and necessary technologies in place. We've signed up three technology agreements with leading global companies from Silicon Valley and Europe, which will help hone our product offerings. We showcased all of this at the recently concluded Auto Expo, which had an extremely good reception. Our market share has gone up. We have a very strong order book, zero long-term debt, healthy cash profits, and capacity, and we know we are on a growth curve. Why would I sell?

Q: Could you tell us how much the promoters own and any other large institutions that have made it clear? How much of the equity other than promoters is with you?

A: About 37 percent promoters have equity, I have at least 16 percent of institutional shareholders that have committed that they will stay committed to us.

Q: Could you elaborate on the countermeasures?

A: I'd like to keep my cards close to my chest — it's a game of poker...

Q: Do you see any synergies with Minda Corp? Even if you don't sell, would you work with them at any point in time?

A: No, they are competitors through one of their businesses but we have taken away a lot of market share from them. I think in terms of technology and positioning, we are on a solid footing with regard to our instrument cluster business, driver information, and automotive electronics business, which is the only business that they compete with us in our portfolio of businesses. I don't see any synergy in working with them.

Q: What are the growth targets for your business? In the quarter gone by, your profits almost doubled. What are your growth plans?

A: We expect to beat the market by at least 5-7 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) in the coming quarters.

Q: You're doing close to Rs 500 crore per quarter. So, that would mean you'll end up the year, maybe closer to around Rs 2,000 crore. Since you're positive on growth prospects, where do you see this number headed for FY24? And also in terms of margin, you are doing 11-12 percent, can you hold on to it?

A: I would comfortably hold on to the margin because the worst is behind us in terms of the IC shortage and the premium freight that we've paying, which has been eroding the margin. In the coming quarters, it should only get better. We would be able to maintain this growth rate, if not improve. I don't want to give a forward-looking number for the next couple of quarters.

Q: You have done 20 percent growth, can Pricol maintain that for FY24?

A: Yes, we can.