Interview: Pricol MD says no intention to sell stake, no synergy in working with Minda

CNBC-TV18 reported on Thursday citing sources that the Minda Corp intends to buy 15.7 percent stake in Pricol through a reverse book building process.

Pricol Managing Director Vikram Mohan said that neither he, nor promoters or institutions which own stake in pricol have any intention to sell.

In an exclusive interaction with CNBC-TV18, Mohan said denied any intention to sell stake, saying there is no question of selling stake as the company is doing very well and is on the growth curve.

Pricol's promoters own 37 percent stake in the company, along with other institutions, who own 16 percent, taking the total to 53 percent. Mohan also said that institutional investors have conveyed that they remain committed to the company and will not sell their stake.

CNBC-TV18 had reported on Thursday citing sources with knowledge of the matter that Minda Corp is looking to acquire up to 15.7 percent stake in Pricol through a reverse book building process.

Minda Corp is looking to invest Rs 400 crore in Pricol to acquire the stake, sources said. The transaction will consist of a base book for 10.8 percent with an upsize option of an additional 4.9 percent.

A book is generally launched when a company is looking to sell stake. In this case, the transaction is being done through reverse book building as the stake is likely to be purchased from the open market.

Sources also said that Minda Corp is looking to acquire the stake in Pricol at Rs 209 per share, which is around the same price as Thursday's closing.

Speaking of the proposed transaction, Mohan said that he was made aware of the same last night and have counter measures to take on Minda Corp in case of a hostile move from the latter. "We have zero long-term debt and why would we sell when we are on the growth curve?" Mohan said. "1,000 percent sure that I won't sell. We are doing very well. Why would I sell? It is not a question of price."

This is a developing story.