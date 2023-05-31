Prestige Estates expects 25% pre-sales growth in FY24 and wants to expand further in Mumbai

Irfan Razack, Chairman and Managing Director in an interaction with CNBC-TV18 said the company has exceeded its target of Rs 12,000 crore pre-sales in FY23 and is expecting 20 to 25 percent growth in pre-sales in FY24.

Prestige Estates clocked record-high sales in the fourth quarter and full year FY23. The total sales in the fourth quarter improved 19 percent year on year to Rs 3,888 crore, while collections jumped 12 percent to Rs 2,763 crore. The company delivered 1.3 mn sq. ft. of projects during the quarter.

For the full-year FY23, total sales jumped 25 percent to Rs 12,931 crore, while sales volumes were nearly flat at 15.09 mn sq. ft. The company launched 57 percent higher projects of 26.38 mn sq. ft. and the total units sold stood at 9,644.