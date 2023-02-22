Prestige Estates aims to double overall residential sales in three years

Prestige Estates plans on utilising 40 percent of the free cash flow to fund the lease and hotel capex.

Bangalore-based real estate developer Prestige Estates Projects intends to double its overall residential sales by financial year 2026. The management made these comments at its analyst day held on Tuesday.

The management also aims to double the sales from Mumbai to Rs 5,000 crore by financial year 2026 from the current level of 2,500 crore. Sales targets have also been increased for cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

Based on the targets for financial year 2026, the contribution of Prestige's core market, Bengaluru, will decline to 40 percent, while Mumbai's contribution will increase to 20 percent. As of date, Bengaluru contributes to 65 percent of overall sales.

During the analyst meet, the management also said that it aims to multiply its lease income by 7x in the next five years and double its hotels business to nearly 3,000 keys or Rs 1,800 crore by financial year 2027.

Over the current financial year to 2027, the existing residential pipeline is likely to deliver free cash flow worth Rs 20,000 crore.

The company plans on utilising 40 percent of that free cash flow to fund the lease and hotel capex. Another Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 3,000 crore is to be spent annually on new project additions.

Such capex commitments will lead to higher debt as per the management, who is projecting the debt levels to peak at Rs 12,000 crore.

Brokerage firm Jefferies said that the company's expansion into a tough but promising market of Mumbai is gaining pace. "We believe that Prestige's excellent execution track record, including in different geographies, should help it tide over the challenges as it enters a new asset creation cycle," the note said. "We also believe that the market under-appreciates the quality of its residential business."

The brokerage has a buy rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 550.