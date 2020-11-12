Business BACKSTORY: 'I couldn’t believe our cookers could burst' – a tale from Prestige founder's journey Updated : November 12, 2020 10:40 PM IST In the late 70s, TT Jagannathan of Prestige saw that his pressure cookers weren't selling outside the south. He found out the reason: they were bursting. Here's the story of what the problem was and Jagannathan solved it, and saved his company from bankruptcy. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.