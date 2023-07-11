Premier Explosives jumps 20%, the biggest in five years after Rs 552 crore defence orders

Last week, Premier Explosives received two orders from the Ministry of Defence and Bharat Dynamics Ltd to the tune of Rs 86.5 crore.

Shares of Premier Explosives Ltd. are locked in an upper circuit of 20 percent today after the company won defence orders from the central government worth over Rs 550 crore.

Premier Explosives said that the Indian Air Force, Ministry of Defence, has placed one order for the supply of chaffs worth Rs 292.11 crore (including GST), while another order worth Rs 260.15 crore (including GST) for the supply of flares.