Prataap Snacks working on strategy reset, to launch higher MRP packs in upscale stores

Salty and sweet snacks maker Prataap Snacks is working on a strategy reset to move from being a brand in the impulse purchase category to the planned purchase category. The company that sells snacks under the Yellow Diamond brand has a range of salty snacks and sweets that are largely priced at MRPs between Rs 5 and Rs 20.

Over 80 percent of the company's revenue currently comes from its products priced at Rs 5, while products whose MRPs are Rs 5 and Rs 10 make up 90 percent of its overall revenue. Prataap Snacks now wants to focus on bigger packs that are priced at higher MRPs of Rs 20, Rs 30, and more. For this, it is working on a full portfolio of products that will be sold in A&B class outlets, or upscale stores at higher MRPs.

"We have identified 18 products to go into these outlets with the launch of different variants and more SKUs (stock-keeping units) and increase price points of these products. For example, our Cheesy Noodles product is doing very well, that we are launching in Rs 10-20 segment (currently available only in Rs 5 packs). In potato chips, cream and onion flavour are doing well and that also we will launch a Rs 50 pack,” Amit Kumat, MD & CEO of Prataap Snacks told CNBC-TV18.

In addition to new variants, the company is also working on launching new products exclusively designed for these upscale stores at higher price points.

The company’s strategy shift comes after the company saw nearly two years of subdued growth. The company’s growth fell from over 25 percent to just about 10 percent with it being impacted by the implementation of GST and the market competition. This was followed by the COVID-19 pandemic, which further hit the company as impulse purchase took a hard hit.

"The impact of COVID was not very significant on the overall namkeen industry, but the impact on companies in the impulse category was much more, and most of our sales come from impulse purchases,” Kumat added.

However, from the lows of the second wave, Prataap says it is seeing sales pick up since July, and going forward, the company is also ramping up distribution, especially in markets such as Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab and the five southern states where it currently has a small presence in. Currently, the company is largely present in Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Odisha, and Madhya Pradesh and nearly 80 percent of sales come from these markets. It is also looking to double its retail presence in Delhi in a year where it currently has a presence in around 35,000 retail outlets. This expansion will also see the company alter flavors to suit the regional palates in northern states and in the south, it is looking at third-party contract manufacturing to expand its presence.