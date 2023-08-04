Prataap Snacks expects revenue from namkeen segment to rise from 15% to 22% by year-end, says MD & CEO

Prataap Snacks is looking at expanding to 2.5 million outlets from the present 2.1 million ones this year.

Prataap Snacks' MD and CEO Amit Kumat said the company's revenue from the namkeen segment is expected to go up to 20-22 percent from the current 15 percent by this year-end. The company, which witnessed a sharp expansion across margins because of lower palm oil and packaging prices, also reported its highest ever EBITDA during the April-June quarter.

The company's net profit came in at Rs 13.42 crore in the June quarter compared to Rs 8.39 crore in the same period last fiscal. Its EBITDA increased to Rs 34.57 crore in this quarter, from last year's Rs 0.57 crore.

Kumat said there has been a lot of strength in the rural market in the last two quarters and it has improved considerably.

"In the first half of this year, we would be having a growth of about 5-7 percent, but for the second half, we look for a growth of over 15 percent. So, for the year we are targeting growth above 10 percent," he said.

The company is also looking at reinvesting in advertising and branding. "We are targeting close to 9 percent by the end of the year and for next year, we are targeting 10 percent. Anything above this level of profits, we would like to put in advertising and branding and hopefully in the third and fourth quarter, we can do some branding initiative for our products," he said, adding that the company is also looking at roping in a celebrity for advertisements as well.

“We do around Rs 15-20 crore on yearly basis, but we look forward to spending another Rs 20-25 crore on pure branding. What we did with Salman Khan 3 years back, we intend to do with someone else this year," he said.

