With no license raj, National Mineral Exploration Trust is boosting mineral exploration: Pralhad Joshi

Minister for Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi told CNBC-TV18 that the removal of barriers like licence raj and clearances of automatic transfer haul along with amendments to the MMDR [Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation)] Act 2015 have sped the growth in mineral exploration.

Of these, 194 are mining leases, while 66 are composite licences, and 69 Notice Inviting Tenders are currently in pipeline for auction. The minister said that the 2021 amendments have significantly accelerated the pace of auctions, with the number of successful auctions increasing by four times. Prior to the 2021 amendments, 108 mineral blocks were auctioned during the first six years, whereas in the last two financial years, 151 successful auctions were conducted.

Following the amended MMDR Act 2021, GSI has handed over 287 Geological Memoranda (GM) on various mineral commodities to the concerned state governments for composite licences, out of which 20 GM have been auctioned till date. 194 resource bearing G2/G3 Geological Reports (GR) on various mineral commodities prepared by GSI have been handed over to the concerned state governments, and 35 mineral blocks have been auctioned based on the GR of GSI till date.

To boost mineral production in India, National Mineral Exploration Trust (NMET) was made an autonomous body and Rs. 1,973 crores were allocated to boost mineral exploration.

On 10th May 2022, NMET formulated a scheme to engage Notified Private Exploration Agencies (NPEA) for exploration of major minerals by states. 14 NPEAs have been notified by the Ministry till April 2023, of which 10 NPEAs have submitted 119 mineral exploration proposals to states with in-principle approval already granted in 28 such proposals.

The following is a list from the Ministry of Mines on the growth in mineral production across several states:

Odisha:

Mining revenue has increased significantly from Rs. 5,797.8 crores in 2015-16 to Rs. 49,858 crores in 2021-22. The state has auctioned 40 blocks, of which 23 could start production immediately because of an amendment to the MMDR Act in January 2020 regarding transfer of clearances from the expired mines. The state had deposited Rs. 10,000 crores with the RBI from its excess revenue as price stabilisation fund.

Karnataka: The state successfully auctioned 34 mineral blocks, of which production has already started in 11 blocks. The state government collected Rs. 6,308 crores as revenue in 2021-22, 145 percent above the Rs. 4,357 crores and 62 percent higher from the Rs. 3,893 crores in FY 2020-21.

Madhya Pradesh: The state has put up 105 blocks for e-auction, out of which 32 blocks have been successfully auctioned so far, with 30 more targeted in FY 22-23. Revenue grew from Rs. 4284 crores in FY 2017-18 to Rs. 7122 crores in FY 2021-22. The state has projected a revenue of Rs. 8200 crores for FY 2022-23 and Rs. 9500 crores for FY 2023-24.

Gujarat: 12 blocks have been auctioned since 2015, and mining revenue has increased from Rs. 803 crores in FY 2013-14 to Rs. 1733 crores in FY 2021-22

Chhattisgarh: Since the states’ creation in November 2000, revenue from minerals increased from Rs. 400 crores to over Rs. 12,000 crores. The minerals sector contributes around 11 percent to the states’ GDP, with a potential revenue of Rs. 78,000 crores.

Maharashtra: Since 2015, 8 phases of auctions have been conducted in which 28 blocks have been auctioned. The projected revenue from the auctioned blocks is Rs. 21,000 crores. 90 potential blocks are to be auctioned in phases.