With no license raj, National Mineral Exploration Trust is boosting mineral exploration: Pralhad Joshi

Minister for Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi told CNBC-TV18 that the removal of barriers like licence raj and clearances of automatic transfer haul along with amendments to the MMDR [Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation)] Act 2015 have sped the growth in mineral exploration.

Of these, 194 are mining leases, while 66 are composite licences, and 69 Notice Inviting Tenders are currently in pipeline for auction. The minister said that the 2021 amendments have significantly accelerated the pace of auctions, with the number of successful auctions increasing by four times. Prior to the 2021 amendments, 108 mineral blocks were auctioned during the first six years, whereas in the last two financial years, 151 successful auctions were conducted.