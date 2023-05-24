English
With no license raj, National Mineral Exploration Trust is boosting mineral exploration: Pralhad Joshi

Minister for Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi told CNBC-TV18 that the removal of barriers like licence raj and clearances of automatic transfer haul along with amendments to the MMDR [Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation)] Act 2015 have sped the growth in mineral exploration.

Of these, 194 are mining leases, while 66 are composite licences, and 69 Notice Inviting Tenders are currently in pipeline for auction. The minister said that the 2021 amendments have significantly accelerated the pace of auctions, with the number of successful auctions increasing by four times. Prior to the 2021 amendments, 108 mineral blocks were auctioned during the first six years, whereas in the last two financial years, 151 successful auctions were conducted.
Following the amended MMDR Act 2021, GSI has handed over 287 Geological Memoranda (GM) on various mineral commodities to the concerned state governments for composite licences, out of which 20 GM have been auctioned till date. 194 resource bearing G2/G3 Geological Reports (GR) on various mineral commodities prepared by GSI have been handed over to the concerned state governments, and 35 mineral blocks have been auctioned based on the GR of GSI till date. 
