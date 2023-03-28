Practo launches Plus Health Credits — cashless OPD services for corporates

The service allows corporates to offer their employees a fixed amount of cashless healthcare services that can be utilised for a range of services on Practo, including in-clinic and online doctor consultations, diagnostic services, medicine delivery, and secondary care assistance. The program is accessible to employees and their families.

Indian healthcare company Practo on Tuesday launched the Practo Plus Health Credits, a cashless outpatient department (OPD) healthcare service for corporates, as part of its Corporate Health Benefits (CHB) Program.

The service allows corporates to offer their employees a fixed amount of cashless healthcare services that can be utilised for a range of services on Practo, including in-clinic and online doctor consultations, diagnostic services, medicine delivery, and secondary care assistance. The program is accessible to employees and their families.

Health Credits are built on an integrated model in partnership with insurers and offer OPD coverage through Practo's network of doctors, clinics, hospitals, medicine delivery, and diagnostics.

Shikha Saxena, Chief Business Officer, Practo Corporate, said, "The introduction of Health Credits marks a departure from the traditional 'one-size-fits-all' approach to healthcare. It reflects Practo's commitment to delivering personalized care that prioritizes prevention over curative treatments. As preferred partners to corporates, we are dedicated to working with employers across India to expand our reach and deliver exceptional patient experiences that meet their unique needs."

The launch of Health Credits is in response to the growing demand for more flexible corporate healthcare solutions and to enhance Practo's CHB Program, which has been catering to leading companies in IT, BFSI, retail, manufacturing, and automotive sectors since 2020.

Organisations previously offered healthcare benefits to their employees in the form of insurance that was limited to covering hospitalisation. However, with OPD expenses accounting for around 62 percent of healthcare costs in India and the changing health requirements brought on by the pandemic, organisations are now re-evaluating their healthcare benefits.

Furthermore, corporates also feel the need for a wider cashless OPD network that can provide higher convenience and flexibility to employees.

The Practo Plus Health Credits offer several benefits for both employers and employees. Employers have tailor-made dashboards that offer a 360-degree view of employee and dependent utilisation, as well as credit balances.

The program is completely customisable as per corporate clients' requirements. On the other hand, employees have consultation services across 25+ specialties, including veterinary consultations.

They also have increased flexibility to use the health credits as per their health requirements, complete cashless access through Practo's 20K+ partners across 300 cities, instant consultation response times of under 180 seconds, across 15+ vernacular languages, and access to 24/7 concierge service to address all questions.