Shares of this Rs 6,000 crore market cap company surge after order win from Vedanta, Hindustan Zinc

Just a few weeks earlier, the company had won two orders worth Rs 724 crore, one from the Raichur Power Corporation, while the other was from Madhya Pradesh State Mining Corporation.

By CNBCTV18.com Sept 7, 2023 2:57:28 PM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
Power Mech Projects Ltd. saw its shares rise on Thursday towards the closing minutes of trade after the company won orders worth Rs 625.21 crore from Hindustan Zinc and its parent company Vedanta Ltd.

Share Market Live


The first order includes the operation and maintenance of 2x 91.2 MW including control room operation of Captive Power Plant at Dariba in Rajasthan. That order, worth Rs 229.2 crore, was received from Hindustan Zinc.
Power Mech has also won a Rs 396 crore order from Vedanta which involves the erection, testing and commissioning assistance of boiler, turbine, generator for its 2x600 MW project site at Singhitarai village in Chhattisgarh.
While the Hindustan Zinc order is to be executed over a period of six years, the Vedanta order will be executed over a period of six months.
Just a few weeks earlier, the company had won two orders worth Rs 724 crore, one from the Raichur Power Corporation, while the other was from Madhya Pradesh State Mining Corporation.
Shares had rallied over 20 percent in a single session last month, after it won a major Rs 30,438 crore order from SAIL. That was nearly 4x larger than Power Mech's overall market capitaliastion.
Shares of Power Mech Projects are trading 1.9 percent higher at Rs 4,118.50. The stock is still significantly lower than its all-time high of Rs 5,069.
