Power Mech bags Rs 499.4-crore order from Bengaluru Metro

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran

Mini Shares of Power Mech Projects Ltd ended at Rs 1,822.65, down by Rs 83.95, or 4.40 percent on the BSE.

Power Mech Projects Ltd on Thursday said it has bagged an order worth Rs 499.41 crore from Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL).

The company has received the Letter of Award for the works worth Rs 499.41 crore, a regulatory filing said on October 13.

The order is for the construction of a depot cum workshop at Challaghatta in the Reach-2 Extension of the Bengaluru Metro Rail Project, phase 2.

The project is awarded to RITES- PMPL JV, a joint venture of Rites Ltd and Power Mech Projects Ltd, with 51:49 sharing.

The phase 2 Bengaluru Metro was sanctioned in 2014 and was supposed to be completed by 2018, but got delayed. The cost of the second phase of Bengaluru Metro is Rs 30,695 crore.

Phase 2 covers a route length of 74 km with 62 stations and consists of extensions to both the purple and green lines of phase 1 in all four directions.