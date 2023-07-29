Power Grid board approves fund raise of up to Rs 5,700 crore this fiscal

1 Min Read
The fund raise will be used to partly finance its capex requirement, to provide inter-corporate loans to wholly-owned subsidaries or joint ventures and for general corporate purposes.
Power Grid Corporation's board has approved the fund raise of up to Rs 5,700 crore this fiscal in multiple tranches via bonds, NCDs on a private-placement basis.
The fund raise will be used to partly finance its capex requirement, to provide inter-corporate loans to wholly-owned subsidaries or joint ventures and for general corporate purposes.
This will be done via securitisation of cashflows of four operational special purpose vehicles (SPVs) -- Powergrid Bhuj Transmission, Powergrid Medinipur Jeerat Transmission System, Powergrid Khetri Transmission System, and Powergrid Varanasi Transmission System -- up to March, 2034.
The company is raising Rs 500 core in the first tranche with a green shoe option of (additional) Rs 1,400 crore.
Shares of Power Grid had ended nearly 3.1 percent higher at Rs 258.25 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Friday, July 28.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Coach-Soch | Twitter rebranding — here's the answer whether an ‘X’ factor or a fixation that prompted the change
Jul 29, 2023 IST5 Min Read
World Hepatitis Day-2023 | Understanding this liver disease — types, causes, symptoms and management
Jul 28, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Beyond Binaries | No-Confidence Motion in Parliament — here's an efficacy assessment and the opposition plan
Jul 28, 2023 IST5 Min Read
Share Buybacks Explained: The difference between tender offer and open market buybacks
Jul 28, 2023 IST6 Min Read