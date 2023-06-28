Power Grid board approves 3 investment proposals worth Rs 389 crore

Shares of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd ended at Rs 250.15, up by Rs 1.75, or 0.70 percent on the BSE.

State-owned Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) on Wednesday, June 28, said its board has approved three investment proposals worth Rs 389 crore. The first investment proposal is for a change in scope for the establishment of a dedicated telecom network for NTAMC (National Transmission Asset Management Centre) at an estimated cost of Rs 164.38 crore, the company said in an exchange filing.

The second one is for the western region expansion scheme – XXXIII (WRES-XXXIII) – Part A at an estimated cost of Rs 115.09 crore, scheduled to be commissioned by August 15, 2024.

The third is for the ICT augmentation at Navsari (new) associated with the integration of additional 7 GW RE power from Khavda RE Park Phase-III at an estimated cost of Rs 109.47 crore, it said.

The ICT augmentation at Navsari is scheduled to be commissioned in the matching time frame of the transmission system for evacuation of an additional 7 GW RE power from Khavda RE Park under Phase-III Part-B which is currently anticipated by October 22, 2025, the company added.

Shares of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd ended at Rs 250.15, up by Rs 1.75, or 0.70 percent on the BSE.