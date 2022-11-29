Power Finance Corporation sanctions two term loans of nearly Rs 1,150 crore

Power Finance Corporation has sanctioned term loans amounting to Rs 709.7 crore and Rs 439.4 crore respectively.

Power Finance Corporation, a Maharatna CPSE under Ministry of Power, has on Tuesday, sanctioned term loans amounting to Rs 709.7 crore and Rs 439.4 crore respectively, for installation of flue-gas desulfurisation (FGD), at Mejia Thermal Power Station and for development of new T&D infrastructure and R&A projects.

The CPSE said that the loan documents for these projects were executed at Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC), Kolkata in the presence of Joydeep Mukherjee, ED (Finance), DVC and Nitin Kumar, GM & HOU (Projects-CSP), PFC.

Earlier this month, PFC announced its second interim dividend of 30 percent or Rs 3 for the current financial year while reporting its September quarter results.

On November 21, PFC said it had incorporated two special purpose vehicles for development of independent transmission projects as wholly owned subsidiaries of PFC Consulting (wholly owned subsidiary of Power Finance Corp).

One of the SPVs is Raipur Pool Dhamtari Transmission Ltd. which will develop Western Region Expansion Scheme - XXVII, while the other is Dharamjaigarh Transmission Ltd. which will develop Western Region Expansion Scheme-XXVIII and XXIX.

In the September quarter, PFC reported its highest-ever quarterly profit after tax of Rs 5,229.33 crore, up 4 percent from the year-ago period. Total income rose to Rs 19,344.39 crore from Rs 19,282.60 crore in the same period a year ago.

Shares of Power Finance Corporation are trading 0.4 percent higher at Rs 135.15.